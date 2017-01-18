Smith-Woods | Engagement

Rick and Marilyn Smith of Waterloo announce the engagement of their daughter, Christen Nicole Smith.

Christen is planning a May 2017 wedding in Columbia to Jonathan Royce Woods, the son of Buddy and Nancy Woods of St. Charles, Mo.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Waterloo High School, Eastern Illinois University and Saint Louis University School of Law. She is employed at Express Scripts.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of Francis Howell North High School and University of Missouri St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in business. He is enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program and will graduate in 2018. He is employed at Express Scripts.