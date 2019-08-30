Robert Hundley | Obituary

James Robert Hundley, 71, of Waterloo, died Aug. 30, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis. He was born July 2, 1948 in East St Louis.

James retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 48 years. He enjoyed fishing, especially bass fishing tournaments and he also enjoyed hunting. He played softball for many years for the JETS and played baseball in the fountain of youth league for the Cardinals.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Joyce Hundley (nee Laramore); daughters Angie (Gary) Humes, Kathy (Tim) Nelson Nikki (Josh) Cooper; grandchildren Paige Dieckmann, Austin and Taylor Nelson, Madison Hundley and Noah, Colin and Jackson Cooper; mother, Doris Hundley (nee Tweedy); brother Tom Hundley; sisters Nancy (Johnny) Jackson and Lori (Robert) Vance; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil T. Hundley.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 7, at the funeral home.

At Mr. Hundley’s request, cremation will take place.

RIn lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Scleroderma Foundation.