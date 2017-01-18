Reifschneider-Gillespie | Engagement
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm
Jessica Lyn Reifschneider and Ethan Patrick Gillespie
Jessica Lyn Reifschneider and Ethan Patrick Gillespie, both of Atlanta, Ga., have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Darren and Kathy Reifschneider of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is employed as a graduate engineer at Walter P. Moore.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Dale and the late Angie Gillespie of Valdosta, Ga. He is a graduate of Lowndes High School and the University of Georgia. He is employed as a project engineer at NOVA.
The couple are planning a June 10, 2017, wedding.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net