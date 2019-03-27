R-T All-Local Boys Hoops Team

The Republic-Times coverage area featured several standout performers in high school boys basketball this past winter, as evidenced by this year’s All-Local Boys Hoops Team.

Here’s this year’s list:

Kelvin Swims

FIRST TEAM

Kelvin Swims, Dupo. This senior strapped the Tigers on his back and guided them to their first winning season in several tears. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.35 steals and nearly a block per game.

Karson Huels, Gibault. Another senior, Huels earned Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A Boys All-State Second Team honors after averaging 17.1 points per game and shooting 43 percent from three-point range. He finished his Gibault hoops career eighth all-time in scoring.

Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer. Hard to believe he’s only a junior, but this Pirate averaged 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Tre Wahlig, Waterloo. The third senior on this list, Wahlig averaged 14.5 points, nearly five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Bulldogs.

Cole Khoury, Columbia. This 6-foot-8 senior led the Eagles in scoring at 12.4 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest. He’ll continue his hoops career at Illinois Wesleyan.

…To see our All-Local Second Team and Honorable Mention selections, pick up the March 27 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.






