Police Blotter | 2/27/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 15

John J. Woods, 46, of Columbia, was arrested at Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, 580 Old State Route 3, on a warrant out of Collinsville for felony retail theft.

Meghan R. Stumpf, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for deceptive practice and also cited for expired registration on Admiral Parkway at Wedgewood Drive.

Feb. 19

Corey W. Johns, 47, of St. Louis, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Dupo Police

Feb. 19

Charges are pending after police attempted to pull over an SUV driven by a 30-year-old St. Louis man about 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Stolle Road and the vehicle fled north before crashing near the Poplar Street Bridge, after which the man took off on foot. He was eventually apprehended.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 13

Renee L. Sterner, 46, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 14

A 17-year-old was arrested on Route 3 at Hanover Road for possession of cannabis and unlawful open title paperwork in connection with a vehicle transaction.

Gordon Anderson Jr., 41, of Valmeyer, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on East Harrisonville Drive, Valmeyer.

Darryon M. Williams, 18, of Desoto, Mo., was arrested for possession of cannabis following an incident in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department parking lot, 225 E. Third Street. Police said Williams was at the jail to post bond for an inmate when a deputy observed multiple subjects inside the idling vehicle that brought Williams there. While talking to the subject, the deputy detected a strong odor of cannabis inside the vehicle. A search of this vehicle resulted in the discovery of 96 grams of cannabis. Williams claimed ownership of the cannabis.

Feb. 15

Dennis M. Gildea, 57, of Waterloo, and Michael Presley, 36, of Dupo, were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Feb. 18

A report of fraud involving a scam on Facebook that resulted in a rural Waterloo resident paying $2,600 is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 1

Austin White, 21, of Ruma, was arrested for battery at the Waterloo Walmart.

Feb. 8

Jason Bronson, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery following an incident in the 500 block of South Market Street.

Feb. 10

Thomas S. Henson, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful delivery of cannabis in the 300 block of West Mill Street.

Feb. 14

Matthew Miklas, 25, of Floristell, Mo., was issued a city ordinance violation for soliciting without a permit on Briarcliff Drive.

Feb. 16

Raymond Hankins, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery and resisting a peace officer in the 100 block of North Moore Street.

Feb. 17

Amanda Jackson, 33, of Waterloo was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.