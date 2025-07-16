Sex offender arrest in Waterloo

Republic-Times- July 16, 2025
Thomas A. McDaniel

Filed last week in Monroe County Circuit Court, Thomas A. McDaniel, 68, of Waterloo, was charged with three counts of failure to register vehicles as a sex offender (truck, trailer and motorcycle) plus one count of child sex offender in a school zone following a July 1 incident at Waterloo High School.

McDaniel was arraigned Friday and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He was issued a preliminary hearing date of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

According to the Illinois State Police sex offender registry, McDaniel is a lifetime registrant with a prior conviction in Missouri for predatory criminal sexual assault in which the victim was 10 years old and he was 48 when the crime was committed in 2005.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Rollover crash south of Waterloo

July 17, 2025

See you at the fair

July 16, 2025

Eschmann takes plea deal, sentencing Friday

July 16, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web