Sex offender arrest in Waterloo

Thomas A. McDaniel

Filed last week in Monroe County Circuit Court, Thomas A. McDaniel, 68, of Waterloo, was charged with three counts of failure to register vehicles as a sex offender (truck, trailer and motorcycle) plus one count of child sex offender in a school zone following a July 1 incident at Waterloo High School.

McDaniel was arraigned Friday and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He was issued a preliminary hearing date of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

According to the Illinois State Police sex offender registry, McDaniel is a lifetime registrant with a prior conviction in Missouri for predatory criminal sexual assault in which the victim was 10 years old and he was 48 when the crime was committed in 2005.