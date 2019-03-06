Police Blotter | 2/27/2019

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 20

Tanyetta M. Windom, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged with aggravated identity theft involving a senior citizen following incidents that occurred Feb. 11-13. Court information alleges that Windom used the MasterCard of a Columbia woman who is over 60 years of age to fraudulently obtain items in the amount of $1,200.90.

Feb. 23

John J. Woods, 46, of Columbia, was charged with unlawful delivery of fentanyl (1-15 grams) and controlled substance trafficking following a Feb. 15 incident at Bob Brockland Buick-GMC, 580 Old State Route 3. His bond was set at $100,000.

Feb. 24

Thomas J. Ryan, 27, of Granite City, was arrested for DUI and speeding on Admiral Parkway at Mark Drive.

Dupo Police

Feb. 23

Timothy A. Harsey Jr., 32, of Dupo, was arrested for misdemeanor theft and felony obstructing justice after a report that an employee of Dollar General, 110 Transport Drive, had stolen money from a customer’s wallet inside the store. Harsey told police that he had concealed the money in his person and was transported to a hospital, where it was recovered.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 3

Michael W. Pulcher, 44, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Columbia.

Feb. 20

Deann J. Touchette, 43, of Columbia, was arrested on North Metter Avenue in Columbia on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation.

Jerry L. McCauley, 62, of Red Bud, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries after his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt lost control due to a snowy/slushy covered roadway on Route 3 just north of Amberwood Lane at about 1:50 a.m.

Feb. 21

Dylan R. Barrett, 21, was arrested on Route 3 at Warren Drive in Waterloo on a St. Clair County warrant.

Brenden T. McCabe, 20, of Bloomsdale, Mo., and Austin W. Matheis, 19, and Michael D. Ballard, 22, both of DeSoto, Mo., were each charged with three counts of felony unlawful possession of vehicle title without complete assignment. Bond for McCabe was set at $200,000. Bond for Matheis was set at $60,000 and bond for Ballard was set at $30,000.

Feb. 23

Ashley E. Clark, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Feb. 24

Jessica Ahne, 28, of Burksville, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on KK Road.

Feb. 26

Mark T. Fortman, 41, of Fults, was charged with theft following a Feb. 15 incident at Mason’s Restaurant & Bar in Maeystown during which less than $300 worth of alcohol was stolen.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 18

Kurt A. Grahlherr, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested at 301 S. Main Street for violating an order of protection.

Feb. 24

Steven Fry, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of weapon by a felon (metal knuckles), driving while license suspended, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign on Moore Street at Mill Street.