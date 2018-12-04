Police Blotter | 11/28/2018

(Editor’s note: Information in this report is gathered directly from area police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or reduced as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 21 – Victoria Cule, 35, of Maeystown, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for expired registration on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue.

Nov. 23 – Seth Y. Bockman, 30, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

Nov. 23 – At 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Mulberry Street to investigate a stolen black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Illinois plates. The female victim told police she knew the suspect. With assistance from the East Alton Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, the Jeep was recovered in East Alton later in the day and returned to its owner. Charges are pending.

Nov. 25 – Bruce R. Amon, 54, of Barnhart, Mo., was arrested for DUI at Hampton Inn, 165 Admiral Trost Drive.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 26 – Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel assisted ISP about 5:20 p.m. with a three-vehicle collision on I-255 at the Route 3 exit. Traffic was backed up as a result of the rush hour crash, but no injuries were reported. One of the vehicles involved rolled over as a result of the collision. Another non-injury three-car crash was reported on I-255 eastbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge shortly before 6 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 19 – Michael Shackelford, 49, of Waterloo, was cited for improper use of an electronic device on Route 3 at Park Street.

Nov. 21 – Jon Armington, 20, of Columbia, was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

Nov. 21 –Robert J. Garrett, 64, of Dittmer, Mo., was issued a county ordinance violation for possession of marijuana on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Nov. 21 –Thomas L. Beard, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 21 –The theft of gasoline from a fuel tank on a residential property in the 9000 block of Bluff Road is under investigation. The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV driven by a female.

Nov. 24 – Adam Radigan, 28, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant on I-255.

Valmeyer Police

Nov. 27 – Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3 p.m. to a rollover crash on Route 156 just east of new Valmeyer. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department, Monroe County EMS and Valmeyer Fire Department all responded to the crash. The female driver of a red Dodge Caliber sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Her car rolled off the roadway onto a nearby farm before coming to rest upright on its wheels.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 14 – Clinton D. Crider, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct following an incident at the Waterloo Applebee’s. Court information alleges that Crider swung his fist at a woman and yelled obscenities inside the restaurant. At the time of the incident, Crider was on probation stemming from a conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 16 – Dwight R. Donley, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 18 – Jeffrey Lance, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant in the 300 block of Hoener Street.

Nov. 20 – Adam Brand, 28, of Sullivan, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on South Library Street at West Fourth Street.

Nov. 20 – Melaniche Leflore, 18, of Cahokia, was arrested for felony retail theft (more than $300) stemming from 43 items allegedly stolen while she was employed at Walmart between September and November.

Nov. 23 – Destiny Helvey, 36, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery in the alley behind Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street.

Nov. 24 – Ronald Jones, 48, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for failing to restrain a dog in the 900 block of Forbes Drive.

Nov. 25 – Julia Siebecker, 27, of New Athens, was arrested for battery at 506 W. Mill Street.

Nov. 25 – The report of two teens seen unlawfully entering a vehicle in the 200 block of West Mill Street shortly after 3:40 p.m. is under investigation.