Local teams set for Candy Cane Classic

Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo is set to host its annual Candy Cane Classic girls basketball tournament next week.

See the complete tourney bracket on page 3B.

Defending tourney champion Columbia looks to be the favorite to win again this year. The Eagles have won five games in a row to improve to 7-1 on the season.

On Monday, the Eagles defeated Salem, 36-23. The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, but Columbia took control from there with 70 percent field goal shooting as a team.

Sophia Bonaldi scored 15 points and added five steals to lead the Eagles. Lexi Touchette added six points and nine rebounds.

On Saturday, Columbia won 49-39 over Carlyle. The Eagles shot 46 percent from the floor for the game. Bonaldi led the way again with 14 points and five steals, followed by Lindsay Wibbenmeyer with 12 points and Touchette and Aryn Henke with nine points apiece.

Columbia rolled to a 50-21 win Thursday over Wesclin. The Eagles led 27-15 at halftime. Bonaldi scored 15 points with seven assists. Touchette scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Henke added 10 points and six steals.

The Eagles play at Breese Central on Thursday before opening Candy Cane Classic play 7:30 p.m. Monday against Madison…>>>

View a printable version of the Candy Cane Classic bracket by clicking here.

Read the rest of the story in the December 5, 2018, newspaper.

