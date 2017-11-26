Hawks, Pirates go .500 in tourney play

The Gibault and Valmeyer boys basketball teams each showed good and bad qualities to open the season at the Metro-East Lutheran High School Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic.

The Hawks and Pirates both went 2-2 in tourney play, including an entertaining Wednesday night clash between the Monroe County schools.

Following opening night victories for both teams earlier in the week, Gibault and Valmeyer battled in a back-and-forth contest. Valmeyer led 24-22 at halftime and extended the lead to double digits early in the fourth quarter before the Hawks stormed back to win, 59-57. Dylan Altadonna’s last-second layup won it for Gibault, as turnovers proved costly for the Pirates in the end.

Karson Huels scored 37 points to lead Gibault, including seven three-pointers. Owen Miller was the star for Valmeyer with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pirates bounced back Friday afternoon to defeat Roxana, 71-54. A 15-0 run late in the third quarter into the fourth quarter sealed the win for Valmeyer. Cole Juelfs scored 27 points and Michael Chism added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Valmeyer concluded tourney play with a 65-60 loss to Madison. Chism led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Gibault ended its tourney run with losses to Metro-East Lutheran on Friday and Piasa Southwestern in the third place game on Saturday. Logan Doerr scored 18 points to lead the Hawks on Friday; Huels scored 18 points with seven rebounds on Saturday. The Hawks suffered from spells of poor shooting in both losses.

Huels and Chism were both named to the all-tournament team, as was Miller from Valmeyer. Huels averaged 19 points per game and Chism averaged 17.8 points per game in the tourney. Chism also scored his 1,000th career point as a Pirate. Miller averaged 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the tourney.