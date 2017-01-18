Hamby-Huskey | Engagement
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 18, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Brooke Hamby and David Huskey
Brooke Hamby and David Huskey, both of Waterloo, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael and Sandra Hamby of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is employed with Scheffel Boyle Certified Public Accountants.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Michael and Terise Huskey. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and is employed with Eaton Electric.
The couple are planning a Sept. 23, 2017, wedding.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net