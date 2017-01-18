Hamby-Huskey | Engagement

Brooke Hamby and David Huskey, both of Waterloo, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael and Sandra Hamby of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is employed with Scheffel Boyle Certified Public Accountants.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Michael and Terise Huskey. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and is employed with Eaton Electric.

The couple are planning a Sept. 23, 2017, wedding.