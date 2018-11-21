Girls hoops teams get their feet wet

Despite some schedule alterations due to wintry weather, local high school girls basketball teams took to the courts last week in tournaments at Columbia and Dupo to begin the 2018-19 campaign.

All five local teams won at least one game, but none captured the top trophy.

Columbia and Gibault got their girls hoops seasons off to good starts in tournament action last Wednesday night.

The Eagles opened with a 56-34 win over New Athens at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. Sophia Bonaldi led Columbia with 13 points.

However, Columbia lost 50-42 to Greenville on Saturday in the championship game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

Bonaldi and Lexi Touchette each scored 12 points for the Eagles, who hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Columbia (2-1) advanced to the tourney final with a 40-32 win over Triad on Friday night. Bonaldi scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.

Gibault posted a 39-22 victory over Madison at the Dupo Cat Classic last Wednesday in the team’s first game under new head coach Matt Blaskiewicz. Maddie Davis scored 14 points to lead the Hawks.

Following a Friday night loss to Wood River, 59-29, Gibault dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 34-24 loss to Roxana in the third place game of the Dupo Cat Classic on Saturday…>>>

