Future looks bright for WHS wrestling

The Waterloo High School wrestling team has been competitive this winter under first year head coach Chase Guercio.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 on the season. That win total already surpasses the amount of victories last season.

Out of 14 varsity spots in Waterloo’s wrestling lineup, 10 are currently filled by freshmen and sophomores.

The team is led by senior Glen Cadell, a captain with a 15-10 overall record who wrestles at 170 pounds. Cadell placed fourth at the recent Lincoln Tournament.

“Glen is a returning sectional qualifier and looks to make a postseason run this winter,” Guercio said.

Sophomore Brett Howard has a 12-12 record at 220 pounds and freshman Brandon Lloyd has a 12-10 record at 160 pounds. Lloyd placed eighth at the Lincoln Tournament.

“I am so proud of how the team has fought this season,” Guercio said. “Even though we are one of the youngest teams in the area, our underclassmen wrestle with pride for our school and community. I think we have created the foundation for a strong program in the years to come…>>>

Read more in the January 16, 2019, issue.

