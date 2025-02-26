Mathenia is state runner-up on the mat

Waterloo’s Jaxson Mathenia celebrates one of his victories at the IHSA state wrestling tournament over the weekend. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Another historic season for the Waterloo High School wrestling program very nearly ended with its first state champion.

As it turns out, that feat will have to wait… but maybe just one year.

Jaxson Mathenia, a sophomore wrestling in the 215-pound division, went 3-1 at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign over the weekend. He lost Saturday night in the final to Washington’s Joshua Hoffer.

Mathenia finished his season as a state runner-up in addition to being a sectional champion two years running.

His record this season was 43-3.

“Hard work really brings out the best in anyone, and you never really know how good you are at something until you try your best and put your all into something,” Mathenia told the Republic-Times on Monday. “I put my wrestling success before just about anything, and it is my top priority in my life and that I do my best to succeed. Even when I lose, I’m learning, and I will train harder than ever this offseason to come back next year and be a two-time state champ.”

Mathenia expressed his thanks to all those who made the drive to Champaign for support.

“Also a special thanks to my mom, who is my biggest supporter and pushes me to do my best and is there for me even when I don’t do my best out on the mat.”

Waterloo wrestling coach Chase Guercio was proud of Mathenia for his special season.

“What most people do not know is he has lost a significant amount of weight late in the season around regionals while dealing with various illnesses,” the coach explained. “In fact, the morning of his weigh-in for the state finals, he only weighed 197 pounds, which left him almost 20 pounds under the maximum weight allowance for the 215 pound class. To place so highly in a tough wrestling state like Illinois is impressive on its own, but to do it while giving up so much weight is even more awe-inspiring.”

Guercio said Mathenia’s first match at state was against Melson Ngassa from St. Ignatius in Chicago.

“He was a tough opponent, but Jaxson was able to execute a beautiful throw-and-pin early in the second period that excited the crowd at the State Farm Center,” Guercio said.

His next match was against Rochelle senior Kaiden Morris, who was the returning state runner-up in the weight class.

“Jaxson executed our game plan perfectly and dominated the majority of the match, ultimately winning by a 14-4 major decision,” Guercio recapped. “This guaranteed him a medal, but he had his sights set on the top prize.”

In the semifinals, Mathenia wrestled Xavier Bitner from Burbank High School.

“Jaxson was locked in. He racked up a quick 15-0 technical fall in just under two minutes to punch his ticket to the finals,” Guercio said.

Hoffer, Mathenia’s opponent in the final, had been ranked No. 1 in the state all season.

“We knew it would be a tough match where points would be hard to come by,” Guercio said. “I will always have faith that Jaxson Mathenia can accomplish anything he sets his mind to, and he fought hard but came up just short in the end.”

Guercio said this year’s runner-up finish will only fuel Mathenia for the future.

“Even though what Jaxson accomplished is practically unheard of for a sophomore at that weight class, he is a perfectionist and was not satisfied,” the head coach said. “I am excited to see what he does in the offseason in preparation for his junior season. His experience at the state tournament will be invaluable as he looks to make a run next year.”

Mathenia’s second place state finish matches the runner-up finish for Waterloo’s Jordan Sommers in 2022.

Waterloo sent four wrestlers to state for the first time in program history. Also wrestling at state this past weekend were seniors Jackson Deutch (190 pounds) and Drew Glowacki (285 pounds), and junior Konnor Stephens (132 pounds).

“Our other wrestlers had some tough luck at the tournament,” Guercio assessed.

Deutch and Glowacki both lost to wrestlers who went on to earn state medals as top-six placers.

“(Deutch and Glowacki) had phenomenal seasons and careers and it was sad to see it all come to an end for them,” Guercio said. “Their impact on our program will not be forgotten, and those are two kids who have really developed from where they started as freshmen.”

Stephens lost to a defending state champion from Brother Rice.

“I think his experience at the tournament will serve him well going into next season,” Guercio said. “He is definitely motivated to make it back to Champaign.”

The fact that more Waterloo wrestlers than ever before participated in the final weekend of the season indicates the program continues to make strides each season.

“Our seniors were a part of the winningest four-year run in our program’s history,” Guercio said. “They were also part of our MVC championship team last season and three members (Deutch, Bladen Sease, and Ty Kinzinger) all got to earn their 100th career wins in front of a home crowd. I will always be thankful to have coached such a great group of kids.”