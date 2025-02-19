A pack of ‘Dogs going to state

Pictured, from left, are state-qualifying Waterloo High School wrestlers Jaxson Mathenia, Jackson Deutch, Drew Glowacki and Konnor Stephens.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team competed in the Lincoln Sectional this past weekend and advanced four members to the IHSA state tournament for the program’s first time.

Jaxson Mathenia was a sectional champion at 215 pounds. Jackson Deutch placed second at 190 pounds. Drew Glowacki placed second at 285 pounds. Konnor Stephens placed third at 132 pounds.

All four WHS wrestlers will compete in Champaign starting Thursday.

Mathenia, a sophomore, is a two-time sectional champion who also competed at state last year. He is 40-2 on the season.

Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said Mathenia is in “rare air” as only the second Bulldogs wrestler to win two sectional titles – the other being 2022 state runner-up Jordan Sommers.

“He has his sights set on a state title this weekend, and I would never bet against him in anything he attempts to do,” Guercio said of Mathenia. “Just a special talent and kid all around.”

Deutch is 35-10 on the season and recently secured his 127th career win, putting him at the top all-time for WHS wrestling.

“Seeing how excited he and his family were for qualifying is what the sport is all about,” Guercio said. “He’s a kid who lives in the weight room year round and has been a leader on our team for three years. I cannot say enough good things about Jackson Deutch.”

Stephens, who is 39-12 on the year, qualified for state despite losing his first sectional match.

“He showed lots of heart winning four straight matches to qualify,” Guercio said. “Konnor has an exhausting pace that breaks most of his opponents. He dominated in his match to qualify for state and has been a critical member of our team all season.”

Glowacki, at 42-8 this year, is just one win away from tying the WHS single-season wins record. He has a chance to do that and more at state.

“Drew was around a .500 wrestler last year, and his transformation has been nothing short of incredible to watch,” Guercio said, adding that coach Brett Howard has been a difference maker for the team’s upper weights.

While they didn’t advance to state, Guercio also highlighted the efforts of seniors Ty Kinzinger and Bladen Sease. Both ended just one win shy of qualifying for state.

“Even though they did not make it, those are two of my favorite kids I have ever been around,” Guercio said. “They were both entertainers to the core and neither ever wrestled a boring match. I view them both as family members and am excited to see what they do in their next chapters of life.”