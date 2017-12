Helen Bernice Shoffner

Helen Bernice Shoffner, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 6, 2017.

Helen was cremated according to her wishes. There were no public services.

Carolyn Sue Johnson

Carolyn Sue Johnson (nee Hickey) 75, of Waterloo, died Dec. 6, 2017, in Red Bud.

A memorial visitation is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.