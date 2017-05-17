Columbia wins county baseball tourney

Columbia had lost eight of nine games entering Saturday’s Monroe County Baseball Tournament in Waterloo.

At the end of the day, the Eagles were county champs.

All four games were close affairs.

Columbia edged Gibault in a back-and-forth contest at SPPS Field, 7-6, before outlasting Waterloo in the title game at WHS, 6-5.

Both victories by the Eagles avenged earlier losses to their cross-county rivals.

“I was proud of the way we fought back in both games,” Columbia head coach Neal O’Donnell said. “We went down late in each game and were able to come from behind. We’ve been struggling as of late and needed something to pick us up. Hopefully, those victories against two teams who previously beat us can be something that we can build on moving forward.”

Against Gibault, the Eagles built up a 4-1 lead early before falling behind 6-4. A three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference.

Drew Drabant went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to pace Columbia’s offense. Sam Spivey went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Mark Branz and Alex Stern collected two hits each for Gibault…>>>

