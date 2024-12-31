Youth hunting opportunity

Youngsters ages 10-17 can apply now for wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunt opportunities scheduled at two Illinois state parks, including the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County on March 15.

Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning taught by National Sporting Clays Association and Illinois Department of Natural Resources certified instructors. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits for these wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts are available on the IDNR’s website (dnr2.illinois.gov/WingshootingClinics) or by calling 217-524-5466.