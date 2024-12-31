Baldwin Power Plant to continue through ’27

The Baldwin Power Plant, originally scheduled to close by the end of 2025, will continue operations through 2027, a decision that ensures the plant remains a vital part of the region’s energy and economic landscape.

The Baldwin Power Plant extension is expected to sustain approximately 298 full-time jobs, generate more than $41 million in income for local workers, and contribute over $262 million in regional economic output.

The solar projects will also generate $6 million in property tax revenue over their lifespan, directly benefiting public services and schools in the area.

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) were both thrilled to learn of Vistra’s announcement about the power plant.

“This announcement brings much-needed relief to the hundreds of workers and families who depend on the plant for their livelihoods, as well as the local businesses and communities that benefit from its energy production,” Bryant said. “This decision underscores the value of Baldwin’s workforce and the plant’s critical role in ensuring energy reliability for Illinois. For decades, the Baldwin Power Plant has delivered reliable energy and supported our community with good-paying jobs and economic stability.”

Friess echoed Bryant’s sentiments.

“The Baldwin Power Plant has been a cornerstone of our local economy for decades, and I am grateful for Vistra’s decision to extend its operations,” Friess said.