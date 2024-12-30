Road rage incident in Monroe County

Republic-Times- December 30, 2024

Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred about 5 p.m. Monday.

Per an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast, the incident began on I-255 southbound near the Dupo exit and continued south onto Route 3 through Columbia. At some point, one of the vehicle occupants flourished a hatchet.

The vehicles were stopped by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the intersection of Route 3 and Hanover Road north of Waterloo, during which a hatchet was confiscated by police.

Charges are pending.

