Road rage incident in Monroe County

Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred about 5 p.m. Monday.

Per an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast, the incident began on I-255 southbound near the Dupo exit and continued south onto Route 3 through Columbia. At some point, one of the vehicle occupants flourished a hatchet.

The vehicles were stopped by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the intersection of Route 3 and Hanover Road north of Waterloo, during which a hatchet was confiscated by police.

Charges are pending.