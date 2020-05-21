Youth baseball, softball seasons canceled

Will Saathoff tries to catch the ball during Waterloo Sports Association T-ball action last summer. (John Spytek photo)

With uncertainty about the future of mass gatherings and close contact associated with athletics due to COVID-19, youth T-ball, baseball and softball seasons have been canceled throughout the area this spring and summer.

“Unfortunately, with all of the restrictions currently in place from the state, we regrettably are unable to provide our baseball, softball and T-ball spring season,” Waterloo Sports Association President Tony Morrow stated in an email to parents on Tuesday.

The WSA and other local youth sports organizations had delayed an official decision on the season until recently.

“Thank you for your patience while we tried to hold out as long as possible in hopes the restrictions would minimize,” Morrow said.

Similarly, the Columbia Athletic Association, Dupo Quarterback Club and Valmeyer Youth Sports Association announced season cancellations.

“We as a board decided that for the safety of our kids and for our community, it is what is best for us,” DQC officers Jimmy and Tillie Francis said.

“This was a very hard decision for all of us. We held on as long as we could,” Jamie Miller of the VYSA posted on Facebook.

The WSA will have refunds issued soon, with 2-3 weeks estimated for processing. Morrow added that his organization already spent money on grading and spreading Turface on fields in anticipation for the season, so those wishing to donate all or a portion of their refunds back to the organization would be appreciated.

“As for football, cheer and soccer, we will issue an update the first week of June,” Morrow said. “We are awaiting updated information from the IHSA, state health department and the school district to evaluate and render our position.”

Similarly, the CAA said it had spent money preparing fields in the hope it could have a season and offers the options of rolling over registration fees to 2021, partial refunds with donation or full refund.

The DQC is also offering options of rolling over fees to next year, partial refund with donation or full refund.

To contact the WSA, email wsaexecboard@gmail.com.

To contact the CAA, email columbiaathleticassoc@gmail.com.

To contact the DQC, email dupoqbclub@gmail.com.

To contact the VYSA, email jamie.vysa@gmail.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued guidelines to consider for the return of youth sports.