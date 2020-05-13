Local athletes earn All-Decade nods

Ben Mueth

Corey Peterson

Carter Nelson

Jenna Schwartz

Sean Rickey

Five former high school sports greats from Monroe County were recently recognized on STLtoday.com for being on the All-Decade Team of their respective sports.

STLtoday.com’s All-Decade Soccer Team included 2017 Gibault Catholic High School graduate Ben Mueth and 2016 Columbia High School graduate Sean Rickey. Mueth scored 48 career goals for the Hawks and led the team to a third place state finish in 2016. Rickey recorded 46 career goals and 56 assists for the Eagles and was a part of the 2014 state title squad. He went on to a successful college career at the University of Southern Indiana.

In girls cross country, former Waterloo High School legend Jenna Schwartz made the All-Decade Team. The 2019 graduate won the Illinois Class 2A state championship in 2017. Schwartz also placed fifth at state as a senior, sixth as a sophomore and 24th as a freshman. She is now running at the University of Missouri.

In boys swimming, 2020 CHS graduate Carter Nelson made the All-Decade Team. Nelson placed sixth in the state in the 100-yard freestyle as a junior and seventh in the 50 and 100 free as a sophomore. He has the decade’s second and third fastest times in the 100 free in the St. Louis area and has the fourth-best time in the 50 free. Nelson has signed to swim at Texas A&M University.

In boys wrestling, Valmeyer’s Cory Peterson – a 2019 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis – made the All-Decade Team. The four-time Missouri state medalist went 39-0 at 160 pounds to win the state title his senior year. Peterson is now wrestling at McKendree University.