Young man’s death under investigation

The death of a young Waterloo man on Christmas Eve is under investigation.

Anthony McDonald, 19, was pronounced deceased at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 24 in the Red Bud Regional Hospital emergency room, Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour said.

The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results, the coroner added.

Waterloo police assisted Monroe County EMS in responding to a home in the 200 block of Veterans Drive at 4:48 p.m. that day.

McDonald was transported from the home by ambulance to the hospital a short time later.

