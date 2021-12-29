County COVID case count nears 400, one new death

Monroe County is ending the year with 394 active COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported on New Year’s Eve.

The most recent death was of a male in his 40s. Over the Christmas holiday season, a Monroe County resident in his 50s succumbed to the disease. The deaths keep getting younger and younger, Wagner said.

With testing being in short supply and at-home testing becoming more common, the number of active cases is likely larger, Wagner explained. In addition, COVID-19 “burn out” may be causing less people to test when they feel sick, causing them not to be included in this number.

The vast majority of the deaths since COVID-19 vaccines became available are those who are not vaccinated, Wagner reiterated.

“If you’re unvaccinated, you need to worry about dying,” Wagner said, explaining that while vaccines may not prevent one from catching COVID-19, they certainly will reduce one’s risk of becoming seriously ill.

Of the 394 active cases, 15 are hospitalized. As the Republic-Times previously reported, many Monroe County residents are hospitalized across state lines. With this, the local health department can sometimes see delays in reporting.

On Wednesday, Wagner reported there were 232 active cases in Monroe County. He said within the last three days, the number of cases has “gone crazy.” He said the health department has been learning of roughly 75 new cases per day.

Of Friday’s 394 active cases, 142 are under 18 years of age.