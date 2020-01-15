Woman sues Schnucks for cart incident

A woman is seeking monetary compensation in a seven-count lawsuit related to a 2015 incident at the Waterloo Schnucks.

The plaintiff, Angela Shaw, alleges that on Aug. 17, 2015, an unidentified Schnucks employee was pushing a line of shopping carts into the vestibule of the grocery store when the worker lost control of the carts and collided with Shaw, causing “permanent and serious” injuries.

Shaw, who is represented by attorney Patrick Hinrichs of The Bradley Law Firm of St. Louis, is seeking a judgment in excess of $50,000 on each of three counts of negligence, two counts of vicarious liability, one count of negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention, and one count of res ipsa loquitor, which is a doctrine that infers negligence from the very nature of an accident or injury in the absence of direct evidence on how any defendant behaved.

This civil suit was initially filed in St. Clair County in 2017 but was transferred to Monroe County Circuit Court last week.