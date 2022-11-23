Woman slips, sues Columbia business

Jacqueline McGuire of Granite City has filed a lawsuit against Columbia Centre Market Place, Inc., for a February 2021 incident during which McGuire alleges she sustained injuries.

The incident occurred at the Dollar Tree, 1100 Columbia Centre Drive, Columbia. McGuire claims she slipped on snow and ice, suffering a fractured femur as a result of the fall.

The suit was filed Nov. 16 in Monroe County Circuit Court. The complaint alleges “careless or negligent” acts of the property managers resulted in her injuries.

McGuire is seeking a judgement in excess of $50,000 for medical costs and damages.

Joe Koppeis of Columbia is the President of Columbia Centre Market Place, Inc.