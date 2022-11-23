Changes at Columbia bank

Dieterich Bank announced last week the beginning of a new customer experience at its Columbia branch.

When it purchased the First Bank branch at 218 N. Main Street in Columbia, bank officials knew immediately the building had more space than what was needed to serve its customers.

Dieterich Bank is selling the 9,600-square-foot building to Gregg and Jane Crawford of Columbia, owners of Mid America Contracting, Inc.

The bank will continue to lease a 3,000-square-foot portion of the building.

Mid America Contracting will occupy the remaining space for its new corporate headquarters.

Dieterich Bank said the new owners of the building plan to remodel the facility to match the “warm and inviting atmosphere” of downtown Columbia.

Dieterich’s updated branch will include two drive-up lanes, an upgraded ATM, more personalized space to meet one-on-one with customers, safe deposit boxes, and Dieterich Bank branch branding focused on creating a comfortable and updated banking and working environment.

For more information, call the bank at 618-281-4102.