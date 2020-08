A firearm mishap that resulted in injury in rural Monroe County is under investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 4:15 p.m. Saturday to a property on Baum Road near Maeystown after a woman was accidentally shot through her thigh with a 9 millimeter handgun by a relative who was handling the weapon.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and has since been released.

Police are investigating the incident.