Woman charged with dealing cannabis

In a case worked by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, a Modoc woman was taken into custody recently for allegedly dealing cannabis.

Lori A. Uhl, 52, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery of cannabis, which is a Class 2 felony.

Court information states that on May 1, 2020, Uhl delivered between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis to two men.

Uhl turned herself in on the felony charge and was released from the Monroe County Jail after posting $7,500, which is 10 percent of the $75,000 bond that was set.

She is slated to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer declined to offer comment or details at this time due to there being three others charged “with the same or more serious charges” in connection with this case that have yet to be taken into custody.

Uhl’s Facebook profile lists her occupation as a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

Per Monroe County court records, the former Lori A. Hampton received 30 months of probation on a Class 3 felony charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis (10-30 grams) in connection with a 1991 case. More serious charges of cannabis trafficking and manufacture/delivery of cannabis (more than 500 grams) were dismissed in that case.

MEGSI is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force.