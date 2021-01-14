Vehicle break-ins reported in Millstadt

The Millstadt Police Department is investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred early Thursday morning at the west end of town.

Pictured is a suspect wanted in connection with overnight vehicle break-ins in Millstadt.

“At approximately 2 a.m., Millstadt police were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 600 block of West Elm Street,” the police department stated in a Facebook post. “A resident was alerted to activity on his surveillance camera and observed a male subject in his property looking into a work vehicle. Police received another call on M&O Station Road when a homeowner was alerted to activity on his surveillance camera. The responding officer observed a male subject in the backyard of a residence on the north side of M&O Station Road. The officer engaged in a short foot pursuit but lost sight of the subject.”

This suspect was described by police as a tall black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with shorts and possibly thermal-type leggings. A picture of the suspect was released by police as part of this report.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Smithton Police Department assisted Millstadt with these calls.

“Several vehicles were burglarized on the west end of town, including on West Elm Street and M&O Station Road,” Millstadt police said. “Some were left unlocked. However, some had their windows broken.”

Anyone with information on these incidents should call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250. Those with surveillance video footage of suspicious activity are also encouraged to contact the police.