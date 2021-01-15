Local cannabis ring involved Postal Service

Lori Uhl

In a case worked by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, a Modoc woman and two Waterloo men have been charged so far in a cannabis dealing ring that involved the U.S. Postal Service.

Lori A. Uhl, 52, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery of cannabis, which is a Class 2 felony.

Court information states that on May 1, 2020, Uhl delivered between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis to Jason M. Doore, 29, and Brett A. Myers, 28, both of Waterloo.

Uhl turned herself in on the felony charge and was released from the Monroe County Jail after posting $7,500, which is 10 percent of the $75,000 bond that was set. She is slated to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Uhl’s Facebook profile lists her occupation as a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

Per Monroe County court records, the former Lori A. Hampton received 30 months of probation on a Class 3 felony charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis (10-30 grams) in connection with a 1991 case. More serious charges of cannabis trafficking and manufacture/delivery of cannabis (more than 500 grams) were dismissed in that case.

Myers was apprehended this week and arraigned Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court on a Class 1 felony charge of cannabis trafficking. Court information states that between January and May 2020, Myers knowingly caused to be brought 2,500 grams or more of cannabis into Illinois for delivery in that he mailed it through the Postal Service from out of state.

Bond for Myers was set at $100,000. If convicted, Myers faces a non-probational prison sentence of 8-30 years followed by two-year mandatory supervised release.

Also this week, Doore was apprehended on a Class 2 felony charge of unlawful delivery of cannabis. Court information states that he delivered 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis to a local man on May 12, 2020. Doore posted 10 percent of bond set at $30,000 and was released from jail with a March 18 court date.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer declined to offer comment or details at this time due to there being at least one more person charged in connection with this case that has yet to be taken into custody.

MEGSI is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force.