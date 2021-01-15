Sex assault, home invasion near Burksville

Three people have been charged following a sexual assault and home invasion near Burksville last Sunday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5200 block of Timber Lakes Drive south of Waterloo for a criminal sexual assault that had occurred. Upon police arrival, they requested EMS to treat the adult female victim.

Deputies were able to obtain enough information to establish a possible suspect, police said, and a suspect was located and taken into custody within two hours.

At about 3 a.m. Monday – just a few hours after the assault was reported – deputies returned to the scene of the assault to investigate a home invasion that had just occurred. One of the suspects had been armed with a taser and a knife, police said.

Matt Korves

Charged with criminal sexual assault in the incident was Matthew T. Korves, 30, of Waterloo. His bond was set at $100,000 and he remains at the Monroe County Jail.

“Investigators learned this was not a random act, as the victim knew the suspect,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

Police were able to identify suspects involved in the subsequent home invasion at the same address. On Wednesday, one of the suspects was located at a residence in Baldwin and transported to the Monroe County Jail. On Thursday, Red Bud police assisted in locating the second suspect hiding inside an apartment in that town.

On Friday, Sean A. Korves, 32, of Baldwin, and Kayla M. Korves, 29, of Red Bud, were each charged with home invasion. Bond for Sean Korves was set at $150,000. Bond for Kayla Korves was set at $200,000.

Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

Kayla Korves