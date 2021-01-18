Fatal crash in Lenzburg

Two people died in a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon in Lenzburg.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Route 13 southbound at North Main Street.

Polcie said a red 1995 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on North Main Street and failed to stop for a stop sign at Route 13. A black 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Harold Benne Jr., 56, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 13 and the SUV struck it, causing the SUV to overturn.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a 51-year-old male from Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the SUV, a 39-year-old male from Caseyville, was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Benne was not injured in the crash.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.