WJHS volleyball wins state title

Pictured is the Waterloo Junior High School girls volleyball squad after winning the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament in Pinckneyville on Saturday, front row, from left, Chloe Melching, Morgan Springer, Lili Conley, Ellie Zweigart, Megan Armbrecht, Mallory Thompson and Kenzy Koudelka; top row: Aidan Dintelman, Sam Juelfs, Claire Arnold, AJ Brown, Megan Huebner, Alyvia Strong and Coach Katie Esker .

The Waterloo Junior High School volleyball squad completed a dream season in style on Saturday, winning the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament in Pinckneyville.

A parade with police escort welcomed the team’s bus back to town early Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs defeated Carriel, Massac and Carmi-White to win the state title and finish with a season record of 27-1.

The Bulldogs won the conference championship earlier in the month, then downed Emge Junior High and Belleville Central on March 15 to win the Class L Waterloo Regional title and qualify for state.

“The state tournament was such an incredible experience,” WJHS head coach Katie Esker said. “It was a very long day of volleyball with a lot of ups and downs.”

WJHS began the tourney with a “very tough O’Fallon team,” Esker said. That match went three games, as did the semifinal match against Massac.

“I was a little worried after playing two tough matches in the first two rounds, but our girls came out in the championship game with even more intensity and energy to take Carmi in two games in the final,” Esker said.

The state title is a testament to the team’s will to win and hard work, the head coach said.

“These girls work so hard, hold each other accountable and play as a team, which has allowed them to have a very successful season,” Esker said.

The only loss of the season came against a tough Mascoutah squad that went on to place third at state.

“Midseason, we lost to an extremely strong Mascoutah team. I think this was a good resetting point for us,” Esker said. “We had a lot of wins early on, including two big tournaments. I think after playing them, we realized that even though we had been having a lot of success, there were always things we could work on and improve. That game kind of refocused our energy in practice.”

Esker said her team was determined to work harder following the loss, knowing there was a chance it could face Mascoutah again in the state tournament.

“Even though we didn’t get to play them again (Mascoutah lost in the semifinals to Carmi), our team used this as motivation to keep improving and working all season long,” Esker said.

Team members for the Bulldogs were Aidan Dintelman, Sam Juelfs, Claire Arnold, AJ Brown, Megan Huebner, Alyvia Strong, Chloe Melching, Morgan Springer, Lili Conley, Ellie Zweigart, Megan Armbrecht, Mallory Thompson and Kenzy Koudelka.

“I am so very proud of these girls,” Esker said. “Each one of them played an important role on our team. Their families and fans were also so supportive throughout the season. It was just the greatest way to end this amazing season.”