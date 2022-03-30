Eagles steady their course

Columbia’s Reese Woelfel (right) fends off Gibault’s Reece Ward for control of the ball during Thursday’s rivalry soccer match won by the Eagles. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

On Thursday, the Eagles hosted rival Gibault, winning 3-0. The match was scoreless until late in the first half when Taylor Martin converted a penalty kick for the Eagles.

Martin finished with two goals and Mauch added the other one.

On Saturday, Mauch netted two more goals as the Eagles won 2-0 over Collinsville.

Mauch, a sophomore who led the team in scoring last season, has seven goals and three assists already this spring.

Columbia hosts Wood River on Wednesday and Winnetka New Trier on Friday.

Gibault (3-4) dropped a 6-2 match against Belleville West on Monday. Addie Murphy and Elena Oggero scored the goals for the Hawks.

In Thursday’s loss at Columbia, Gibault goalkeeper Katie Tomiser recorded 14 saves.

Last Wednesday, Gibault posted a 2-1 win at Roxana. Emily Richardson and Sydney Wahle scored for the Hawks and Tomiser made seven saves.

Richardson is the scoring leader thus far for Gibault with four goals this spring.

The Hawks host Civic Memorial this coming Monday.

Waterloo is off to a 4-1 start this season.

The Bulldogs won 4-0 at home over Mater Dei last Tuesday. Payton Richter notched a hat trick and Sophie Colson scored the other goal.

Grace Pohl made two assists for Waterloo.

Richter, a senior who was the top goal scorer for the Bulldogs in 2021, has five goals and two assists on the young season to lead the team again.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Civic Memorial, winning 2-0. Richter and Ellie Schwehr notched goals for the ‘Dogs, who play Thursday at home against Jerseyville, host Freeburg on Monday and host longtime Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad this coming Tuesday.

Triad downed Waterloo three times last season en route to a an undefeated record and IHSA Class 2A state championship.

The Knights are already off to a 5-0 start this spring.