Softball season slings into spring

Waterloo sophomore Mia Miller pitches during Monday's home victory over Dupo.

It is spring after all, so some early games have been rained out. Between the raindrops, however, local high school softball teams have been able to kick off their seasons.

Waterloo is off to a 2-1 start following a 13-0 blasting of Dupo on Monday.

Mia Miller struck out 10 in five innings, allowing just two hits, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Emma Day went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Lilly Heck went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Waterloo.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs won 14-10 over Wood River. Waterloo trailed 10-6 in the sixth innings before rallying late.

Miller struck out eight in three innings pitched for the victory. She also collected two hits, as did Day, Maddie Davis, Maddie Gummersheimer and Lyndsey Marquardt.

Weather permitting, Waterloo hosts New Athens on Wednesday and Columbia on Friday before playing Monday at Freeburg.

Davis is hitting .714 and Day is hitting .600 to lead the ‘Dogs in the early going. Miller is 2-1 with a 0.48 ERA in the pitching circle and is hitting .455.

Columbia (3-1) won 5-0 last Tuesday over Belleville West. Paige Froess struck out seven in the complete game victory, also collecting a hit and two RBIs on offense. Karsen Jany went 3-for-4 to pace the Eagles offense.

On Tuesday, the Eagles won 14-0 over Wood River. Jany went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Columbia plays Thursday at Salem before Friday’s rivalry showdown at Waterloo.

Jany and Jaylyn Brister are hitting .500 to lead the Eagles.

Dupo (2-3) has lost two straight games after winning its first two.

The Tigers were held to just two hits in Monday’s loss at Waterloo.

On Friday, Dupo dropped a 15-0 contest to Freeburg.

On Tuesday, Dupo lost 7-3 to Marissa. Kyann Prater had a hit and three stolen bases for the Tigers, who play Thursday at Lebanon before hosting New Athens on Tuesday.

Prater (.636) and Maddie Ehrhard (.417) lead Dupo in hitting so far this spring.

Gibault is in search of its first win of the spring after dropping its first five games.

On Monday, the Hawks lost 13-1 to Okawville. Myah Ticer tripled and scored for Gibault.

On Saturday, Marissa swept a doubleheader by the scores of 12-0 and 16-4. Emma Schmidt went 3-for-5 on the day to lead Gibault’s offense.

Last Monday, Schmidt went 3-for-4 with two home runs and Libby Mesch went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Gibault’s 13-7 loss to New Athens.

The Hawks host Chester on Wednesday, Trico on Thursday and Althoff this Saturday.

Schmidt is hitting .500 and Mesch is hitting .455 to lead Gibault on offense.

Valmeyer picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday over New Athens, 6-0. Brooke Miller pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Valmeyer plays Thursday at Marissa.