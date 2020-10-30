WJHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls cross country team coached by Taylor Sebestik. The Bulldogs won their third straight Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state title Friday in Du Quoin. The team hasn’t lost a meet in three seasons. Pictured with the state trophy, front row, from left, are Ava Rau, Megan Young, Cameron Crump, Macy Jones and Ryleigh Smith; back row: Morgan Springer, Calla Espenschied, Kamryn Rader, Megan Huebner, Norah Kettler and Coach Sebestik.