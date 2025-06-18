WHS freshman baseball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- June 18, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School freshman baseball squad coached by Brian Smith. The young Bulldogs finished with a 17-1 record on the season. Pictured, front row, from left, are Jonah McBroom, Waylon Glaenzer, Trey Breitenstein, Dax Norsigian, Camden Meyers and Evan Rahn; middle row: Gibson Stern, Mason Traiteur, Will Waterkotte, Nathan Lewis and Keaton Roberts; back row: Tristan Rock, Chase Zimmerman, Avner Christian, Carter Jones, Owen Luttman and Grant Nobbe.

Republic-Times

