ICS girls cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School girls cross country squad. The Crusaders won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S Marissa Regional on Friday by three points over Steeleville to advance to the SIJHSAA Class S state meet set for this Friday at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. ICS runners Rina Baker, Isabel Roche and Lillian Braun placed in the top 10 at the regional. Pictured, from left, are coach Susan Dalpoas, Caroline Roche, Isabel Roche, Sophie Conrad, Rina Baker, Lillian Braun (under trophy), Naomi Langhans, Genevieve Nadziejko and head coach Michael Braun.