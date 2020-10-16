CHS girls golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School girls golf team. The Eagles shot an 18-hole score of 364 to win the IHSA Class 1A Gibault Regional at Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg last Wednesday. Columbia’s Malia Kossina placed second overall at the regional by shooting a 76. Teammate Marissa Maldonado placed sixth with an 89. On Monday, Columbia ended its season with a fifth place showing at the Salem Sectional. Kossina placed fifth overall with an 84 and Columbia’s Annie Schrader placed 21st with an 86.