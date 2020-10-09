WJHS baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School eighth grade baseball squad coached by Mark Vogel. The Bulldogs ended their season with a SIJHSAA Class L regional final loss to Millstadt last week after opening regional play with a win over Dupo. WJHS finished with an overall record of 12-2. This year’s team included Cameron Bode, Cainen Buechel, Nate Charron, Austin Crider, Cole Dilley, Parker Dunaway, Brady Karsten, Chaten Kirchner, Nate Klein, Wyatt Luhr, Aaron Luttman, Blake Nichols, Patrick O’Donnell, Max Oswald, Noah Pickering, Mason Riggs, Rowan Schilling, Aiden Sensel, Ryan Steinhardt, Alex Stell, Lucas Stephens, Kedon Stoker, Griffen Stork and Seth Wiechert.