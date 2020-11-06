WJHS boys cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School boys cross country team. The Bulldogs won the SIJHSAA Class L Waterloo Regional on Oct. 15 to qualify for the state meet held Oct. 23 in Du Quoin, where they placed seventh. This year’s boys cross country team was young, consisting of only one eighth grader with three seventh graders and three sixth graders. Team members were Trent Glaenzer, Wyatt Nolte, Luke Warden, Zach Bonenberger, Cole Ludwig, Jeremy Warden and Tyler DeVilder.