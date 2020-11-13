RBHS girls cross country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Red Bud High School girls cross country team. Red Bud won the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division meet on Oct. 17, led by Adrienne Vallett’s first place showing. Red Bud placed fifth at the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Oct. 24 to qualify for the Althoff Sectional as a team. Red Bud ended its season with a ninth place showing at the sectional. Pictured, front row, from left, are front, Harlie Braun, Lauren Myerscough, Kamry Koester and Anna Wolter; back row: Kenzie Hahn, Merideth Whelan, Vallett, Simone Liefer and Mia Beshoar.