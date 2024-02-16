Wintry weather Friday in Monroe County

Pictured is the snowy scene on Main Street in Columbia early Friday afternoon.

Light snow and sleet on Friday resulted in emergency personnel checking on vehicles off the roadway during the early afternoon in Columbia and other portions of Monroe County. No injuries were being reported.

One vehicle was in the median on I-255 northbound near milepost 5.4, and a Jeep was observed against a guardrail on I-255 near the Davis Street Ferry overpass toward Dupo. Other vehicles were seen off the roadway on I-255 near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, with another stranded vehicle in the median near Palmer Road.

Columbia residents were reporting treacherous road conditions in several portions of town.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., police assisted a vehicle off the roadway on Valmeyer Road at D Road in Columbia. An arriving officer reported there was ice on the road in that area.

Route 3 was reported to be a slow go through much of Monroe County with low visibility in addition to snow and ice on the roadway as of 2 p.m.

Columbia firefighters assisted with vehicles off the roadway due to snow in the area of Route 158 and Route 3 at about 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after 1 p.m., residents in and around Waterloo heard sounds of thunder as a thundersnow cell moved through the area.

There were reports of semi trucks stuck on Route 156 near D Road just west of Foster Pond. The Waterloo Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with this incident.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a non-injury crash on Old Route 3 at Lakeshore Drive in Columbia.

The snow stopped and sun came out late Friday afternoon, but emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. to multiple vehicles that spun off the roadway on I-255 northbound at the curve near Exit 6 in Columbia.



