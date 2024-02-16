Hit-and-run DUI crash near Columbia

Republic-Times- February 16, 2024

A St. Clair County man was arrested on multiple charges following a Thursday night hit-and-run crash on Route 158 near Columbia. 

The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Route 158 near Limestone Lane between Columbia and Millstadt.

Police said the driver of Honda sedan attempted to flee the scene after colliding with another vehicle and his vehicle was stopped by a Columbia police officer on Route 3 near Walgreens a short time later.

The driver of this vehicle, Shawn J. Lannon, 45, of East St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, illegal parking on the roadway and driving while license suspended.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

