Shotgun found in Waterloo park

Republic-Times- February 19, 2024

Waterloo police said a 12-gauge shotgun was found by a resident late Monday morning at Lions Park, which is located off Janice Drive and Lake Drive in the Sunset Acres subdivision.

Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke said the gun appeared to have been at the spot it was discovered for quite awhile, as it was rusty. The barrel of the shotgun had been sawed off, Luke added, and when an officer attempted to check if the gun was loaded – it was not – the barrel fell off.

The serial number on the firearm was clear and readable, the chief added, and a check of that number determined the gun had not been reported stolen.

The shotgun was found along a creek bed behind Lions Park.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

A proud purpose for plastic

February 21, 2024

Monroe County startUP gets colorful

February 21, 2024

County talks EMS, jail

February 21, 2024
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19