Shotgun found in Waterloo park

Waterloo police said a 12-gauge shotgun was found by a resident late Monday morning at Lions Park, which is located off Janice Drive and Lake Drive in the Sunset Acres subdivision.

Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke said the gun appeared to have been at the spot it was discovered for quite awhile, as it was rusty. The barrel of the shotgun had been sawed off, Luke added, and when an officer attempted to check if the gun was loaded – it was not – the barrel fell off.

The serial number on the firearm was clear and readable, the chief added, and a check of that number determined the gun had not been reported stolen.

The shotgun was found along a creek bed behind Lions Park.