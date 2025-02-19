Winter updates from park district

With activity in the community’s recreational areas still sparse amid the winter cold, the Waterloo Park District Board met briefly last Wednesday, speaking mostly about procedural items and small updates to district projects.

Park Board Vice President Mike Nolte, Commissioner Keith Buettner and Park District Superintendent Don Prater were absent from the meeting.

The elusive barn meant to be the largest feature of the Waterloo Community Splash Pad off Rogers Street has been discussed at recent meetings, as it is hoped to be delivered soon for this year’s upcoming splash pad season.

Commissioner Gina Pfund has been communicating with supplier Rain Drop Products, though she reported that she had not heard anything about the matter recently.

Park Board President Mary Gardner had a more optimistic update as she spoke about new signs for the disc golf course at Konarcik Park, noting the signs were in the process of being put together and a kiosk for the park was likewise developing well.

Pfund also offered a superintendent’s report, paraphrasing what Prater had shared with her.

Prater’s report mentioned the repair of a broken bolt and leaking valve at the splash pad as well as the need to fix a fence at Konarcik Park that had been broken as someone had slipped into it during the snow last month.

In his monthly report, Park District Attorney Paul Schimpf spoke briefly about the upcoming budget ordinance as the district’s revised budget is finalized.

He also touched on the possibility of making official changes to the district’s meeting policies – namely adding to the allotted time for public comments at the start of the meeting, giving guests a second opportunity to address the board at the end of meetings and increasing the amount of money the board is able to spend within meetings without giving public notice in advance.

Schimpf discussed increasing the limit to $3,000 or $5,000, up from the current $2,000 limit for items that come to the board’s attention during meetings.

Changes were likewise discussed regarding the district’s communications policy, with commissioners entertaining the idea of publishing meeting agendas on the district Facebook page and minutes on the district website.

The board also passed an ordinance clarifying qualifications for serving as a commissioner on the park district – namely living within the limits of the park district and Waterloo – and likewise clarifying when commissioner terms start and end.

A brief discussion on a potential comprehensive plan for the park district came about at the end of the meeting, though the matter was tabled as commissioners discussed how best to go about such a plan’s development.

Though no guests were present at the meeting for comments, the board did hear about correspondence from the Waterloo Girl Scout troop once again planning to conduct a summer camp at Konarcik Park for one week in the summer, with another scout organizing the camp to earn her Gold Award.

Gardner also presented correspondence from Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter regarding the district’s involvement in the city’s banner program – the banners featuring various Waterloo organizations and businesses along Market Street – as the program’s current contract will be extended.