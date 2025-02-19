WHS speech team wins sectional

The Waterloo High School speech team won a sectional championship Saturday at Belleville West, placing first in multiple events.

The team is coached by John Rickert.

Waterloo won the Performance in the Round category, which is the presentation of material involving three or more students in a space where the fourth wall is removed, thus bringing an actor into the same space as the audience. 

Other first place showings for Waterloo were in dramatic duet acting with seniors Kamryn Zavorka and Luke Warden (“The Memory of Time”), extemporaneous speaking with junior Sydney Kuergeleis, humorous interpretation with Warden (“Finding Ryan”), and oratorical declamation with senior Geraldine Blanchfield (“How to Lose Your Self-Esteem”).

In original comedy, senior Nick Bedford placed second for “Fast Asleep and Furious.”

In prose reading, Zavorka placed second for “Choosing Hope.”

In special occasion speaking, senior Erica Crook placed second for “Something to (Not) Cheer About.”

In humorous duet acting, seniors Audrey Davis and Indy Otero placed third for “The Big Bang.”

In radio speaking, junior Quincy Davis placed third. 

Waterloo advances to the IHSA state speech tournament taking place Feb. 21-22 in Peoria. 

