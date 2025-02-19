Record deal for Waterloo native 

A graduate of Waterloo High School keeps rising in the country music business.

Alexandra Kay, the stage name for Waterloo native Lexi Krekorian, has signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

With over 8.5 million social media followers, Kay, who starred on Netflix’s reality series “Westside,” dropped her debut album “All I’ve Ever Known” in October 2023. The project reached No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre and Country charts globally and earned her a spot in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Album, Emerging Artist and HeatSeeker charts, independently.

Kay wrapped 2024 with breakout releases and a tour schedule performing with Jelly Roll. She also landed a track on the “Twisters: The Album” soundtrack, has sold over 80,000 tickets as an independent headlining artist and is one of the top-selling artists on TikTok Shop for music.

Currently in the studio readying her debut project for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Kay is set to release her new song “Cupid’s A Cowgirl” on Feb. 21. She’ll embark on a “Cupid’s A Cowgirl Tour” on Feb. 23 in Jacksonville, Fla.

That tour includes a June 20 date at St. Louis Music Park.

For more information on Alexandra Kay, visit alexandrakayofficial.com.