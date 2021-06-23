WHS wrestling builds on success

The Waterloo High School wrestling team continues its upward trajectory with another solid season under head coach Chase Guercio.

“We finished 12-6 this year and had some really good individual seasons,” he said.

Last year, the Bulldogs sent three wrestlers to the IHSA state tournament just before COVID put high school athletics on hold.

For awhile, it did not appear wrestling would take place for the 2020-21 school year, but a condensed season was approved to the delight of high school programs statewide.

Two of last year’s state qualifiers, senior Brett Howard (285 pounds) and junior Jordan Sommers (195 pounds), had fantastic seasons once again. Howard went 18-1 and Sommers went 14-1.

Both earned first-team All-Mississippi Valley Conference honors, but Guercio said they did not compete in the postseason.

“With Brett getting ready to go play Division I football at Tulsa, we decided it would be best that he place his focus on that incredible opportunity that he created for himself,” Guercio said. “Jordan did not get to compete in the state series due to injury, but I feel sorry for whoever has to wrestle that kid next season. He has an incredible story, and he is going to come back like a man possessed in the winter.”

Gavin Hearren

Also earning first team All-MVC honors was junior Gavin Hearren (120 pounds). He joins Howard as being two-time first team All-MVC winners.

Hearren, who went 18-5 on the season, qualified for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Tournament taking place this weekend.

“Even though the IHSA is not putting on a traditional state tournament, the IWCOA has done an awesome job with allowing these kids to participate in a postseason,” Guercio said.

Guercio praised Hearren for having an exceptional work ethic.

“This kid only started wrestling as a freshman, but puts in more work than just about anyone in the area to get better,” the head coach said. “He is on the inside track to 100 career wins, a rare feat for any wrestler. He eats, sleeps, breathes wrestling, and we are super happy to have him on the team.”

Brandon Lloyd

Joining Hearren at the IWCOA state tourney this weekend will be junior Brandon Lloyd (170 pounds). A state qualifier last year, Lloyd earned second team All-MVC honors this year and posted a record of 20-4. Those losses were to wrestlers ranked in the top five in the state.

“He is a team captain and one of my favorite athletes I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” Guercio said. “Brandon is the most well-mannered kid you will ever meet, but when he steps on the mat he is an absolute mauler. By the end of his career, I think he will go down as one of the best wrestlers our program has ever seen.”

Sommers won the program’s first state medal last season, and Guercio is hoping Hearren and Lloyd can continue the trend.

“Hopefully over the weekend, we are able to produce another state placer or two for Waterloo,” Guercio said. “Both kids have tons of community and school pride. It means the world for them to wear the ‘W’ and represent our town.”

Other wrestlers receiving accolades this season for the Bulldogs include freshman Kyva Meyers (113 pounds) and sophomore Nathan Kreher (126 pounds), who earned second team All-MVC honors.

Meyers, along with teammate Avery Smith, both wrestled recently in the IWCOA Girls High School State Championships earlier this week.